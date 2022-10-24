Kryz Uy reacts to people saying she has 'generational wealth'

Kryz Uy. Screengrab from Skypodcast YouTube page



Kryz Uy is surprised that many people have the impression that she has "generational wealth."

The vlogger recently raised the topic with her husband, former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young, in their podcast.

It all started when she shared a video of her and their eldest child, Scottie, at a dog store.

Scottie wanted to buy a pet dog that costs P230,000, but Uy told him that she could not afford it.

"It was so expensive and Scottie kept begging me to buy it. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, sorry anak, I can't afford to buy it for you,'" she recalled. "And funnily enough, that story was picked up by so many news outlets... And because of that, nag-trending ako sa Twitter."

"It's so funny because one of our editors told me... a lot of people misinterpreted and thought that I bought the dog," she added. "But I didn't buy it, and then other people thought that I bought it. 'Di namin afford."

Another trending video, this time on TikTok, showed a supposed law student saying that her goal is to be like Uy, who is said to be leading a fabulous life because of her "generational wealth."

Visibly confused, the vlogger said: "In the caption, somebody said, 'Oh, Kryz Uy is the standard because she's so rich, she has generational wealth.' And then nag-comment mga tao doon na she owns this, she owns that -- which is not true. It's so funny."

"These are my cousins, my relatives [who] own them, not me," she stressed.

Young, for his part, reiterated that just like him, Uy has been working hard to provide for their growing family.

"Parang noong nakita ko 'yon, I wanted to let people know na you hustle hard," he said.

"I don't know, but this is how I interpret it. Generational wealth is like, your kids will never have to work a day in their life. Wala pa kami doon. That's the goal, though," he admitted.

In response, Uy said: "Sana lang, sana."

One of the Philippines' most popular content creators, Uy boasts of over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Related video: