Miss Universe PH 2020 prelims: Who won which awards

MANILA — The inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held Friday its preliminary competition, naming winners of special awards.
Gathering 46 candidates representing cities and provinces, the preliminary round was held at the Baguio Country Club on Friday morning, and was streamed online through KTX.ph later in the evening.
Three major components of the pageant formed the preliminaries: the respective competitions for national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown. Earlier, the pageant held preliminary interviews.
The preliminary activities helped determine the 15 finalists, who will be named on coronation day on October 25, also in Baguio City.
The first-ever Miss Universe Philippines titlist under the new pageant organization will wear the just-unveiled “Filipina” crown, and will represent the country in the international Miss Universe pageant.
Gazini Ganados, the last national Miss Universe titlist under the pageant’s Binibining Pilipinas era, will crown her successor.
The following are the special award winners (list follows):
- Miss MG Philippines – Michele Gumabao, Quezon City
- Miss Cream Silk – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol
- Downy Sweetheart Award – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol
- Miss Cetaphil Sun – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol
- Best in National Costume – Lou Dominique Piczon, Mandaue
- Miss Photogenic – Tracy Maureen Perez, Cebu City
- Most Beautiful Face Award – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol
- Best in Swimsuit – Rabiya Mateo, Iloilo City
- Best in Evening Gown – Maria Ysabella Ysmael, Parañaque