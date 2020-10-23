Miss Universe PH 2020 prelims: Who won which awards

With 4 special awards, Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx was the lone candidate to have multiple recognitions prior to coronation day. KTX.ph

MANILA — The inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant held Friday its preliminary competition, naming winners of special awards.

Gathering 46 candidates representing cities and provinces, the preliminary round was held at the Baguio Country Club on Friday morning, and was streamed online through KTX.ph later in the evening.

Miss Quezon City Michele Gumabao was named Miss MG Philippines, a sponsor award. KTX.ph

Three major components of the pageant formed the preliminaries: the respective competitions for national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown. Earlier, the pageant held preliminary interviews.

The preliminary activities helped determine the 15 finalists, who will be named on coronation day on October 25, also in Baguio City.

Miss Mandaue Lou Dominique Piczon won Best in National Costume. KTX.ph

The first-ever Miss Universe Philippines titlist under the new pageant organization will wear the just-unveiled “Filipina” crown, and will represent the country in the international Miss Universe pageant.

Gazini Ganados, the last national Miss Universe titlist under the pageant’s Binibining Pilipinas era, will crown her successor.

Miss Iloilo City Rabiya Mateo won Best in Swimsuit. KTX.ph

The following are the special award winners (list follows):

Miss MG Philippines – Michele Gumabao, Quezon City

Miss Cream Silk – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Downy Sweetheart Award – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Miss Cetaphil Sun – Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

Miss Parañaque Maria Ysabella Ysmael won Best in Evening Gown. KTX.ph