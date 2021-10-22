MANILA -- Shakey's has taken steps to improve its delivery operations in Metro Manila as many Filipinos continue to stay at home due to the pandemic.

The pizza chain recently launched a 31-minute delivery guarantee in the metro, which is applicable to orders made through Shakey's mobile app, website, and hotline, as well as via Facebook Messenger.

The clock starts ticking when the order has been placed, and ends when the rider arrives at the village gate or outside the building. It does not apply to bulk orders, which Shakey's defined as worth more than P3,000, at least six party-sized pizzas, or three Pizza Americanas.

Shakey's may add delivery time for the safety of its staff and riders during storms, flooding, lockdowns, and "fortuitous events" such as fires, earthquakes, and shooting incidents. Apart from these considerations, orders that go beyond the 31-minute mark would be given to customers for free.

Speaking in a virtual briefing with the media, Shakey's Philippines president Vicente Gregorio said delivery has always been an important part of their business, even before the pandemic.

And now that it is taking a bigger piece of the pie, they are making the necessary adjustments to "intensify operations within Metro Manila."

To fulfill its 31-minute delivery promise, Shakey's has opened 13 new stores during the pandemic, totaling to 130 branches within Metro Manila.

According to Shakey's Philippines general manager Jorge Concepcion, they have also made improvements on existing stores by upgrading their equipment and Internet connection, as well as adding delivery riders, among others.

The food chain has also invested in technologies through the launch of its Super App for order placements, and the overhaul of its Rider Dispatch App to allow guests to track their deliveries.

