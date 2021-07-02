Shakey's reassigns workers near their homes to reduce travel time

MANILA – At least 7 out of 10 employees now spend thirty minutes or less traveling to their respective outlets after Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc reassigned workers to stores close to their homes, the company said Friday.

The “Project Nerdy: Near and Ready" part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was rolled out in June last year, Shakey’s said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

To date, there are over 100 employees who have been relocated to stores near their residences, it said. The measure reduced employees’ average travel time by 20 percent, it said.

“We recognize that long commutes are a major discomfort and a huge expense item for our employees, and now with the ongoing pandemic, these are not just inconvenient but potentially unsafe as well,” said PIZZA President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente Gregorio.

Gregorio said the “ultimate goal” is for 80 percent of the workforce to spend no more than an hour on the road. Plans are in place, from store reassignments to hiring directives, to achieve the target, he said.

Reassigning employees also reduced disruptions in operations due to transit issues, Shakey’s said.

The lockdown imposed in March 2020 temporarily shut businesses as well as public transport. The most recent lockdown imposed at the end of March 2021, although less strict, dictated minimum capacities for transport operations.

