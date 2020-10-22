Here's your chance to be the next Metro cover girl

Handout

MANILA -- Local fashion magazine Metro is giving aspiring models a chance to experience what it feels like to be a cover girl through an online competition.

The streaming platform Kumu serves as the venue for Metro's cover girl search. To join, users must identify as female, start their public livestreams anytime until 11:59 p.m. on October 27, and ask their viewers to gift them the "Metro Cover" or "Metro Shoot" virtual gifts.

The streamer who will receive the most virtual gifts will be photographed, made up, and styled by the Metro team in a special cover shoot if she lives in Metro Manila.

Should the winner be based outside the capital or abroad, she will have to do the shoot virtually.

Aside from the photo shoot, the top streamer will be featured in a Metro.Style cover story article, have a full interview on "Metro Chats" on Kumu, and take home a special makeover gift set.

Metro will also reward second- and third-placers with an interview for a Metro.Style feature, a special appearance on "Metro Chats," and a virtual photo shoot with the Metro Team.

The Top 10 participants, meanwhile, will be part of a Metro.Style listicle and experience a virtual photo shoot with the team.

Over the years, the likes of Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo, Kim Chiu, Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Maymay Entrata, Erich Gonzales, and Judy Ann Santos have been featured on the cover of Metro.