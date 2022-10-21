Miss USA organizers suspended amid crowning scandal: report

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel. Photo from Miss USA's Facebook page

The Miss Universe Organization has suspended the organizers of Miss USA amid allegations that the competition was rigged, according to a report.

Fox News Digital said Miss Brand Corp., headed by Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart, has been suspended "immediately" as contestants claimed that the winner of this year's pageant was predetermined.

[LINK "FOX NEWS DIGITAL" -- https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/miss-usa-organizers-suspended-allegations-new-winner-preselected-pageant-rigged-continue-surface]

Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel of Texas was crowned Miss USA 2022 last October 3 in Reno, Nevada.

"After thorough deliberation, Miss Universe Organization has decided to suspend Miss Brand immediately," the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement, as reported by Fox News Digital.

"Miss Universe Organization will be taking over the Miss USA program while a comprehensive, third-party investigation is conducted. The investigation will be led by the law firm Holland & Knight, and the findings will be used as the basis for the appropriate action," the organization added.

"We are appreciative of the cooperation from Miss USA Director Crystle Stewart as we work through the process. Our commitment to contestants and fans is our priority, and we will keep them top of mind as we move forward."

Stewart has maintained that the allegations are "misleading and simply not factual."

"I am eager for all of the claims to be disproven, and the facts will speak for themselves; ultimately, putting all contestants' minds at ease once and for all that this was indeed a fair pageant," she said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"As a former titleholder, I know firsthand how much hard work, mental preparation, and dedication goes into the process of being on the main stage. The last thing I would ever want to do is discredit or deny the contestants an equal opportunity to a fair competition. I would never jeopardize my dream of running an organization that empowers these young women," Stewart stressed.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Gabriel made it clear that she "would never enter a competition that I know is rigged because I think that would be a disservice to myself."

"That would also be a disservice to the contestants, to my family, to my team," she added.

Related video: