Fil-Am R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss USA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 12:11 PM

Fil-American beauty queen Miss Texas R' Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss USA.

Gabriel, who also won best costume, was crowned Miss USA on October 3 in Reno, Nevada. She will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant in January 2023.

Last July, R' Bonney made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss Texas USA.

Gabriel's father, who is originally from Manila, said in a previous interview that Filipino from all over the world have sent their well wishes.

Gabriel founded the eco-conscious fashion label R'Bonney Nola. She's also a sewing instructor for the non-profit design house Magpies & Peacocks, which promotes environmental responsibility in artistic communities.

