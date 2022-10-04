Fil-Am R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss USA

Fil-American beauty queen Miss Texas R' Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss USA.
Gabriel, who also won best costume, was crowned Miss USA on October 3 in Reno, Nevada. She will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant in January 2023.
Last July, R' Bonney made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss Texas USA.
Gabriel's father, who is originally from Manila, said in a previous interview that Filipino from all over the world have sent their well wishes.
Gabriel founded the eco-conscious fashion label R'Bonney Nola. She's also a sewing instructor for the non-profit design house Magpies & Peacocks, which promotes environmental responsibility in artistic communities.
