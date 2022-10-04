Fil-Am R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss USA

Fil-American beauty queen Miss Texas R' Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss USA.

Gabriel, who also won best costume, was crowned Miss USA on October 3 in Reno, Nevada. She will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant in January 2023.

MABUHAY MISS TEXAS! The new @MissUSA is a Pinay! R’Bonney Nola! pic.twitter.com/cwU6pAUHgW — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) October 4, 2022

#MissUSA2022 Fil-Am R’Bonney Nola will now head to Miss Universe after winning the crown as well as the costume contest. Mabuhay Texas. 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/VSzYvYZMUK — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) October 4, 2022

Last July, R' Bonney made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss Texas USA.

Gabriel's father, who is originally from Manila, said in a previous interview that Filipino from all over the world have sent their well wishes.

Gabriel founded the eco-conscious fashion label R'Bonney Nola. She's also a sewing instructor for the non-profit design house Magpies & Peacocks, which promotes environmental responsibility in artistic communities.

