Animal rights group calls on public to rescue 100 dogs from death row

MANILA -- Some 100 dogs and a number of cats impounded in Bulacan are currently on "death row." Their crime? They do not belong to a loving home.

Animal welfare group Pawssion Project said unless the canines and felines will be adopted or fostered, they will soon be euthanized.

Hence, the group is appealing to the public to give the animals a second chance at life.

On Wednesday, October 21, Pawssion Project will hold a rescue operation and facilitate the adoption of the strays.

Those interested to participate may reach out to the group or head straight to San Jose del Monte pound with a valid ID, 1x1 picture, and P500 adoption fee which will include anti-rabies shots and a spaying/neutering procedure.

The fee, the group explained, will also help fund the food and other vet care needs of the other shelter animals.

“Please consider adopting. We will be happy to pay for the adoption fees of the impounded dogs, we will also do a distemper test onsite and we can cover the vaccination and deworming. Just please, give the impounded dogs a chance,” Pawssion Project wrote on its social media page. “We really need adopters. We cannot take them all to the shelter.”

While “the city vet does not want to euthanize as much as possible,” the organization said they are left with no choice as the pound is reaching full capacity.

“They have been there for over a month now... But with the current law and mandate, even with active spay and neuter campaigns, they cannot refuse to impounding requests as well as people surrendering at the pound” the organization explained.

“We are thankful to the team of SJDM city vet as they give vitamins, feed the impounded dogs twice a day, and really push for adoption — but only few come to adopt,” it added.

Those who cannot adopt but wish to extend their help to the animals may instead pledge for an adoption fee, and donate to fund distemper kits and vaccinations of the dogs, and additional kennels.

Animal lovers also have the option of sponsoring a rescue.

“If you wish to have a dog/cat rescued by us, kindly help us by sponsoring a rescue. Initial fee would be P1,100 (included the adoption fee, plus distemper and parvo testing, deworming, and 5-in-1 vaccine). Monthly sustenance of your sponsored rescue would be P1,000 a month,” Pawssion Project explained.

“Please encourage people to adopt or at least foster. Donate and sponsor if you cant take in one. Volunteer during the rescue if you can. And please advocate and help spread the word when you can. Adopt, don’t shop,” the group pleaded.

Adopting one of the shelter’s residents will save more than just their life. Not only will the dog or cat finally have the home they have longed for all their life but it also opens a spot for the next rescue to be brought in — consequentially giving them a better shot at finding a happily ever after as well.

“They are labeled 'strays' due to no fault of their own, so may we have it in our hearts to look out and care for them,” Pawssion Project pleaded.