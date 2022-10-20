Roberta Tamondong pays tribute to the Philippines' first beauty queen through her national costume in the Miss Grand International 2022 pageant.

Her outfit, aptly dubbed "Unang Reyna" (first queen), is inspired by Purificacion Villanueva y Garcia, who became the Queen of the Orient in the first Manila Carnival in 1908 at the age of 22.

"This work of art was made to introduce contemporary audiences to the original Pinay beauty queen, who created a new prototype for the modern Filipina," Tamondong said in an Instagram post.

"And I am hoping that I will follow in Pura's footsteps and become the first Filipina to win the Miss Grand International competition and receive the golden crown," the 20-year-old beauty queen added.

Tamondong went on to invite her fellow Filipinos to tune in to the national costume competition of Miss Grand International 2022, which will be streamed live on the pageant's Facebook page at 8 p.m. Thursday (Manila time).

The coronation night will be held in Indonesia on October 25.

"Pilipinas, umpisa pa lang ng laban!" Tamondong said.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two representatives from the country have managed to finish as first runner-up: Samantha Bernardo in 2021 and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

