Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in March 2019. FILE/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach was the highest earning Instagram user from the Philippines in 2021, according to a study that factors in personalities’ following and sponsored posts.

The Miss Universe 2015 titlist is the lone Filipino celebrity included in the international list, titled “Which Celebrity Earns the Most from Instagram in The World,” released by NetCredit early this month.

According to the Chicago-based lender group came up with the list, Wurtzbach earned USD 3,669,205 or around P216 million through Instagram in 2021 alone.

Explaining its methodology, NetCredit said it first listed the most followed celebrities on Instagram from every country, then identified which of their posts from 2021 are ads or sponsored.

The group calculated the earnings by cross-referencing its list with figures from HopperHQ’s “Instagram Rich List,” which indicates the cost a celebrity could charge for an Instagram ad. In cases where the celebrity is not part of the “Rich List,” NetCredit used “Random Forest,” described as a statistical method that calculates the average cost per follower.

As the Philippines’ top Instagram earner, Wurtzbach is listed alongside international stars like the United States’ Ellen Degeneres (USD 33,723,706), Canada’s Justin Bieber (USD 4,427,738), the UK’s Dua Lipa (USD 13,046,529), Thailand’s Lisa of Blackpink (USD 8,760,460) and South Korea’s Jisoo also of Blackpink (USD 18,896,411).

Ranking first and second overall are football superstars: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (USD 85,217,365) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (USD 71,963l449).

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC