LOOK: Scenes from Pia Wurtzbach's birthday celebration

MANILA -- After years of working during her birthday, Pia Wurtzbach decided it's time to finally have her own grand celebration.

The former Miss Universe hosted a birthday bash over the weekend, with the event attended by her nearest and dearest.

Among those spotted at the event were her fellow Miss Universe Philippines queens Ariella Arida, Maxine Medina, and Celeste Cortesi, who is set to compete next year.

On Instagram, Wurtzbach shared a video that showed highlights from the party.

"Pagbigyan niyo na ako guys. I never celebrate and host my birthday because I'm usually working on that day, so this is a first for me!" she said in the caption.

"Thank you to everyone who came out and partied with me. Ang saya ko lang. Lahat pasabog!" she added.

Aside from the party, Wurtzbach also had her first-ever birthday shoot where she was dressed up as a Barbie doll, among others.

In a vlog that showed a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, the former beauty queen said she is happy to finally take a step back from work and focus on herself.

"Nagwo-work talaga ako on my birthday, hindi ko siya ginagawang pahinga day. Tapos hindi ko rin siya pinaghahandaan masyado... so ngayon lang ako nag-celebrate nang ganito," she said.

Wurtzbach rose to fame in 2015 after winning the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown after 42 years.

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, she is also a host, entrepreneur, and ambassador for UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

