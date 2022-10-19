(Left to right) Kathryn Bernardo, Pia Wurtzbach, and Anne Curtis. Photos from Instagram: @bernardokath, @piawurtzbach, @annecurtissmith



MANILA -- Two Kapamilya actresses join Pia Wurtzbach in leading the country's list of top Instagram earners in the Philippines.

The former Miss Universe topped the list of Chicago-based online lender NetCredit, earning $3,669,205 or around P216 million through Instagram in 2021 alone.

At second place is Kathryn Bernardo, dubbed the Philippines' Box Office Queen and half of the KathNiel love team, with $3,533,360 (around P208 million) in Instagram earnings.

"It's Showtime" host Anne Curtis ranked third with $2,936,119 (around P172 million).

Also part of the list are actresses Kim Chiu, Andrea Brillantes, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, and Marian Rivera; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; and vlogger Alex Gonzaga.

Check out the complete list below:

1. Pia Wurtzbach: $3,669,205 (around P216 million)

2. Kathryn Bernardo: $3,533,360 (around P208 million)

3. Anne Curtis: $2,936,119 (around P172 million)

4. Kim Chiu: $1,712,281 (around P100 million)

5. Andrea Brillantes: $1,281,692 (around P75 million)

6. Catriona Gray: $1,190,233 (around P70 million)

7. Liza Soberano: $968,118 (around P57 million)

8. Nadine Lustre: $354,294 (around P20.8 million)

9. Alex Gonzaga: $349,580 (around P20.5 million)

10. Marian Rivera: $75,709 (around P4.4 million)

Related video: