Francine Diaz is the new face of Dr. Alvin skin care products. Handout

Despite being busy doing a series while attending online classes, Francine Diaz has been seizing every opportunity that is coming her way.

The young actress was recently launched as the newest endorser of the skin care brand Dr. Alvin which gave her a new platform to reach out to her fans.

During the brand's virtual media launch, the "Huwag Kang Mangamba" star admitted she is fortunate to not have an acne-prone face, but revealed that she still experiences breakouts like most people.

The actress owned up to her acne issues before, admitting that she sometimes forgets to take care of her face which resulted in pimple problems.

"Thankfully, kapag nagbe-breakout ako hindi siya 'yung super madami. Sa noo lang at sa chin ko," she said.

"May problem din kasi ako sa skin ko noong una na di ko siya inaalagaang mabuti. That's why nagkakaroon ako ng pimples," she added.

Diaz acknowledged that acne problems are normal, especially among her fellow teens who have yet to pay attention to their skin.

She went on to encourage the public to practice skin care, especially during the pandemic.

"For me, that's normal especially sa mga teenager ngayon kasi part 'yan ng growth natin, part 'yan ng pagiging teenagers natin," she said. "Kaya tayo nagkaka-pimple kasi... kulang tayo ng care sa ating skin."

"So kung gaano kaimportante sa 'tin 'yung pagpapanatili na healthy 'yung body natin, dapat ganun din tayo sa skin natin," she added.

Diaz rose to fame for her role as Cassie Mondragon in the defunct ABS-CBN afternoon series "Kadenang Ginto."

She is one of the original members of the Kapamilya teen group Squad Plus, then called Gold Squad, along with "Kadenang Ginto" co-stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri.

