Likhang Habi Market Fair goes online for first time: What to expect

MANILA -- Likhang Habi Market Fair, an annual event known for showcasing sustainable and ethical fashion and lifestyle products, is set to be held online for the first time as it adapts to the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over 30 merchants representing various weaving communities from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be made available on the Shop Habi Fair website from October 21 to 27.

Adelaida Lim, president of Habi: The Philippine Textile Council, said the online edition is their "way of sustaining the local weaving economy" amid the pandemic.

"When we used to have actual fairs, it was really to help the weavers to get their products to a buying market... Since we can't gather now in numbers, we are going to do this online," she told members of the media during a recent virtual briefing.

Habi chairperson Maribel Ongpin, for her part, said their main goal is "to make sure that our traditional textiles will still be a part of our modern lifestyle as we transition to the new normal."

The Likhang Habi Market Fair, which started in 2009, used to be held at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

This year's edition will also have a series of webinars as well as "Mga Hibla ng Pamana: A Summit on Weaving as Intangible Cultural Heritage," a four-day online summit that aims to discuss solutions on how to protect and conserve traditional weaving practices and traditions.

The latest book of Philippine textile experts Dr. Norma Respicio and Gayle Zialcita, titled "Weaving Ways: Filipino Styles and Techniques," will also be available at the online fair.

View the slideshow below to get a glimpse of some of the items to be sold at the first online Likhang Habi Market Fair: