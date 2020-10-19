Did you know? Japan now has a life-size Godzilla attraction

Not even a pandemic can stop Godzilla.

A life-size statue of the fictional monster was recently unveiled as part of Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji, an attraction at the Nijigen no Mori theme park on Awaji island in Hyogo Prefecture.

The monster measures 120 meters, making it the largest in the world.

Visitors can blast targets placed on Godzilla inside a shooting range, or be hurled into its gaping mouth along a zipline.

The theme park also has a museum displaying Godzilla figurines and prototypes, along with original merchandise for sale.

Also available here is a "Godzilla curry," which uses Awaji island's signature onions.

Check out the photos shared by Nijigen no Mori below:

Aside from Godzilla, Nijigen no Mori also features attractions based on popular Japanese shows such as "Naruto" and "Crayon Shin-chan."