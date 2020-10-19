Bb. Pilipinas allows Gazini Ganados to crown her successor under new franchise

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities announced Monday that it has allowed reigning Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados to crown her successor in Baguio City on October 25.

The decision ends months-long speculation about Ganados’ participation in the pageant, which is now under the franchise of beauty queen Shamcey Supsup and her team.

Ganados was the last titlist who represented the country in the Miss Universe tilt under the tutelage of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, which ran the Miss Universe Philippines search for 55 years.

In a phone interview with ABS-CBN News, Ganados expressed her gratitude to Binibining Pilipinas Charities head Stella Marquez Araneta for her favorable response.

“I thank the Binibining Pilipinas Charities for allowing me to relinquish the Miss Universe Philippines crown to my successor. It has been an experience of a lifetime. My journey is about to come full circle, and being able to pass on the legacy personally is the final chapter i will forever cherish,” she said.

In allowing Ganados, Binibining Pilipinas Charities reiterated its position to Supsup’s organization that Ganados should be safeguarded by health protocols from the time of her departure from Cebu City until her arrival and stay in Baguio City.

Ganados placed in the top 20 circle of Miss Universe 2019 and won the best national costume with a Philippine eagle inspired silver outfit designed by Cary Santiago.

Santiago will also design the farewell gown of Ganados at the Miss Universe finals at the Baguio Country Club, in memory of her late mentor, Jonas Borces, Cebu’s beloved beauty queen discoverer and one of the creative lights of Kagandahang Flores beauty camp. Borces succumbed to COVID-19 last June 2020.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization had earlier said in their statement that they remain committed to ensuring that they follow all of the protocols and guidelines set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

"We are grateful to the Baguio City government, especially to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, for allowing us to film the preliminary interview, national costume, swimsuit, evening gown, and grand finale that will crown the first Miss Universe Philippines at the Baguio Country Club on October 25, 2020.

"We have consistently coordinated with Baguio City officials to ensure that we follow their rigorous protocols in order to preserve its status as a COVID-free city,” it said.

Pageant fans can look forward to uninterrupted streaming of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines preliminary competition and coronation day, with its partnership with the livestreaming platform KTX.ph.

For P99 each, fans can watch the separate events with no breaks on KTX.ph, which features a built-in live chat function where pundits and followers can discuss their bets and fearless forecast.

The preliminary competition is scheduled on October 23, while the finale will be held on October 25 at 9 a.m.