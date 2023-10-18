LOOK: Zamboanga celebrates Hermosa Festival

Handout Handout Handout

Dancers wearing Spanish-inspired dresses recently paraded on the streets of Zamboanga City in celebration of the annual Hermosa Festival, which dates back to the colonial period.

The event coincides with the feast of the Nuestra Señora del Pilar. It aims to showcase the rich Hispanic heritage of Zamboanga, which is dubbed Asia's Latin City because of its Chavacano language and vestiges of Spanish influence in its way of life.

The street dance competition was followed by the Parade of Lights, with brightly lit floats representing establishments within the city.

Other activities during the two-week festival include a Mascota fashion show, a Chavacano songwriting contest, a vinta regatta which featured the city's colorful sailboat, and other sporting and socio-civic events.