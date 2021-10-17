Photos from Miss Universe and Demi-Leigh Tebow's Instagram accounts

Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, both of the Philippines, were finally reunited, this time, in another country as they attend the Miss South Africa 2021 beauty pageant.

The reunion of the two Filipina beauties is a rare occasion for their fans to see.

Wurtzbach, who is Miss Universe 2015, and Gray, Miss Universe 2018, appeared to have fun seeing each other, along with fellow Miss Universe queens Zozibini Tunzi (2019) and reigning winner Andrea Meza.

Wurtzbach was tapped to judge the competition in South Africa, while Gray served as a backstage host with Tunzi.

On Miss Universe Instagram, the two Pinay beauties were seen enjoying meeting Meza, who is from Mexico, and sharing some snaps together.

The four recent queens of Miss Universe also called 2017 winner Demi-Leigh Tebow, who was not able to attend the competition physically.

Before the pageant night, Wurtzbach lost a bit of her poise during a cruise in the country with Tunzi and other South African queens.

The queens’ supposed magical yachting experience turned into a hilarious one when they battled strong winds and waves while sailing.

Wurtzbach and the South African queens were at the bow of the yacht ready to pose for a picture when waves got higher, causing the boat to pitch.

Gray, for her part, visited different African countries first with boyfriend Sam Milby before flying to South Africa.

Aside from Wurtzbach and Gray, two other Filipinos have won the Miss Universe crown: Gloria Diaz and Margie Moran.

