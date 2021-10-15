"When Universes unite."

This is what organizers of the Miss South Africa 2021 said as it shared photos of the first meeting of Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach and Andrea Meza.

Both Mexico's Meza, the reigning Miss Universe, and the Philippines' Wurtzbach, who won in 2015, will serve as judges in the national pageant.

"A moment between these two queens," Miss South Africa said in an Instagram post, which also showed a video of Wurtzbach and Meza hugging each other.

Meza also posted photos of her with Wurtzbach as she expressed her excitement to spend time with one of her predecessors.

"South Africa, I'm here," she said. "And today I'm spending the day with the beautiful Pia Wurtzbach."

"We finally met this morning! We are going on a safari."

Meanwhile, Wurtzbach also got to reunite with another fellow Miss Universe titleholder, Zozibini Tunzi, more than a year after first seeing each other in Indonesia.

The two can be seen spending time together on a yacht, along with other South African beauty queens.

South Africa's Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2019, will serve as one of the backstage hosts of the national pageant. She will be joined by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

Gray is already in South Africa, but in a different location, with boyfriend Sam Milby.

Related video: