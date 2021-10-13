Pia Wurtzbach meets Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green as fellow judge

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green (left) with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. Screengrabs from @tamaryngreen on Instagram

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach met Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green for the first time as they both sit as pageant judges.

Green marked their first moments together through videos on Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Manila time), and described Wurtzbach as "beautiful."

Both of them are part of the all-female judging panel of Miss South Africa 2021, along with reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza. The national pageant will be held on October 16 (South Africa time).

"The beautiful Pia, and she's gracing us with her presence in South Africa," she said, before asking Wurtzbach how she finds her stay so far.

To which the Filipina beauty queen replied: "It's my first full day, I'm really excited. The weather is amazing, the view from my room was amazing... I can't wait to meet the girls today."

Green, a doctor, finished first runner-up to the Philippines' Catriona Gray in Miss Universe 2018.

Gray will also take part in Miss South Africa 2021 as a backstage host. She will be joined by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, who also hails from South Africa.

