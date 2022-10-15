Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic wins Miss Globe 2022. Screengrab from YouTube

Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic won the Miss Globe 2022 pageant in Albania on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Her runners-up include candidates from United Arab Emirates, Albania, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Before passing her crown to Payano, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne of the Philippines described her reign as "a beautiful chapter" of her life.

"This year was definitely a whirlwind of an experience," she said.

The country's representative this year, Chelsea Fernandez, finished in the Top 15 of this year's Miss Globe and won the pageant's Head to Head Challenge.

She was aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with Montagne.

Miss Globe 2022 was streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

TOP 15

Philippines

Latvia

Colombia

Ghana

Brazil

Poland

Vietnam

Costa Rica

Thailand

Dominican Republic

Venezuela

Albania

Montenegro

Estonia

United Arab Emirates (People's Choice)

SPECIAL AWARDS

Miss Bikini: Albania

Miss Talent: Spain

Head to Head Challenge winner: Philippines

Best in National Costume: Vietnam

Miss Social Media: Romania

Miss Runway Model: Costa Rica

Miss Elegance: Japan

Miss Photogenic: Czech Republic

People's Choice: United Arab Emirates

Miss Golden Girl: Belarus

Miss Intercontinental: San Marino

Miss Cosmopolitan: Greece

Miss Dream Girl of the World: Kosovo

