Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic won the Miss Globe 2022 pageant in Albania on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).
Her runners-up include candidates from United Arab Emirates, Albania, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Before passing her crown to Payano, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne of the Philippines described her reign as "a beautiful chapter" of her life.
"This year was definitely a whirlwind of an experience," she said.
The country's representative this year, Chelsea Fernandez, finished in the Top 15 of this year's Miss Globe and won the pageant's Head to Head Challenge.
She was aiming for a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with Montagne.
Miss Globe 2022 was streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.
TOP 15
- Philippines
- Latvia
- Colombia
- Ghana
- Brazil
- Poland
- Vietnam
- Costa Rica
- Thailand
- Dominican Republic
- Venezuela
- Albania
- Montenegro
- Estonia
- United Arab Emirates (People's Choice)
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Miss Bikini: Albania
- Miss Talent: Spain
- Head to Head Challenge winner: Philippines
- Best in National Costume: Vietnam
- Miss Social Media: Romania
- Miss Runway Model: Costa Rica
- Miss Elegance: Japan
- Miss Photogenic: Czech Republic
- People's Choice: United Arab Emirates
- Miss Golden Girl: Belarus
- Miss Intercontinental: San Marino
- Miss Cosmopolitan: Greece
- Miss Dream Girl of the World: Kosovo
