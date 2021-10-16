Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, posing happily with Naranjo during their dinner on Friday. Photo courtesy of Resorts World Manila.

MANILA— From an Olympic gold to a golden ring.

Olympic weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz revealed Saturday that she just got engaged with her boyfriend and coach Julius Naranjo.

Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo during their dinner on Friday.

At the end of the dinner, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy diaz, who said "of course, yes."

Video courtesy of Resorts World Manila

In an Instagram post, Diaz called it "a magical moment."

"I'm grateful to God that He sent Julius into my life, he make my life easy, alam ng iba kung ano mga sinasakripisyo niya para maabot namin ang pangarap na Ginto sa Olympics together with #TeamHD, nun laro kinilig at masaya ako kasi siya mismo nagsabi God is the center of our relationship, kaya walang duda magYeYES ako dahil swerte ako may isang Julius nagmamahal, nagintindi, at sumoporta sakin," she said.

Diaz's life milestone came just months after she made history as the first Filipino to win an Olympic Gold in July. Naranjo was by her side in her victory.

Days after Diaz won, she said she was ready to get married should Naranjo propose to her.

Diaz met Julius, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

Julius represented Guam in the 62kg weight category.

The Guamenian athlete told Sports U two years ago that he was immediately drawn to Diaz, though he was not exactly aware of how big a deal she was in Philippine sports.

“When I watched her first competition at that meet we were at, I was inspired to see her willpower,” he said.

“Her way of really fighting towards the top, working hard, it’s such an inspiration.”