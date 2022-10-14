(UPDATED) Gabrielle Basiano ended her Miss Intercontinental journey in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).
The Filipina beauty queen settled for a Top 20 finish in the 2022 edition of the pageant.
Candidates from Germany, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Vietnam, Brazil, and Venezuela made it to the final round.
Basiano was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Cindy Obeñita.
She first joined the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2021 and finished as first runner-up.
Miss Intercontinental 2022 is still ongoing and is being streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.
