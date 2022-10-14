Gabrielle Basiano during the evening gown competition of Miss Intercontinental 2022. Screengrab from Miss Intercontinental's YouTube page

(UPDATED) Gabrielle Basiano ended her Miss Intercontinental journey in Egypt on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

The Filipina beauty queen settled for a Top 20 finish in the 2022 edition of the pageant.

Candidates from Germany, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Vietnam, Brazil, and Venezuela made it to the final round.

Basiano was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Cindy Obeñita.

She first joined the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant in 2021 and finished as first runner-up.

Miss Intercontinental 2022 is still ongoing and is being streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

Related video: