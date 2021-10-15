Basketball legend Alvin Patrimonio and his wife Cindy happily walked down the aisle with their eldest son, Angelo, who got married in Batangas this week.

Angelo, an actor who appeared in shows such as "The Killer Bride" in 2019, tied the knot with model Jasmine Maierhofer at Club Ananda in Nasugbu.

Photos from the celebration were shared on social media by Nice Print, showing the newlyweds as well as the PBA great's family.

It was in October 2019 when Angelo proposed to his girlfriend after dating for eight years, according to his previous Instagram post.

The two were supposed to tie the knot last September as seen in their save the date video, but their big day was pushed back, presumably due to the pandemic.