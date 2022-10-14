Reigning Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Maria Ingrid Santamaria. Instagram: @samsantamaria

The 2022 Reina Hispanoamericana pageant has been postponed to next year, the local franchise holder announced Friday, citing the “mounting political and civil unrest” in the host country Bolivia.

In a statement, the Miss World Philippines Organization said the pageant, which celebrates Hispanic heritage and culture, will instead be held in February 2023.

In its own statement, the Reina Hispanoamericana organization said the coronation day’s schedule has been moved to February 4, in light of the “very delicate sociopolitical situation” in Santa Cruz, where the competition will be held.

Organized by ALV Pageant Circle, Miss World Philippines is the national pageant that sends representatives to its international counterpart, as well as to other licensed global pageants including Reina Hispanoamericana.

The Philippine group said it “lauds the organizers’ concern for the safety of all their global candidates, and prays that lasting peace and the triumph of the democratic process over the ensuing conflict.”

The pageant activities of this year’s Reina Hispanoamericana were originally scheduled to start later this month.

Reigning Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Maria Ingrid Santamaria “sends her message of love and support to the people of Bolivia at this crucial historic juncture,” MWP said.

