Gabrielle Basiano finally revealed her national costume for the Miss Intercontinental 2022 pageant.

Her outfit, called "Lunas/Cure," is inspired by scenes from the Filipino epic "Ibong Adarna."

It shows her interacting with a colorful bird while wearing a gray outfit.

"This costume centers around the story of catching a mythical bird that possesses magical power," she said in an Instagram post. "The Adarna bird that I'm holding is incredibly beautiful and could change into many stunning forms. It is very much hard to catch, which represents my dedication and determination towards getting the back-to-back crown.

"The Adarna bird also knows a total of seven songs which could either enchant anyone to sleep, turn into stone, or heal a deadly sickness. And my body costume, it demonstrates how someone has turned into stone by the Adarna bird," she added, saying that she would like to see this as "a huge challenge in the pageant that she is confident to surpass."

Basiano is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with reigning titleholder Cindy Obeñita.

The Miss Intercontinental 2022 coronation night will be held in Egypt on October 14 (October 15 in Manila).

