MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti has tied the knot once again with Kahel band member Greggy Santos.

The grand celebration at The Fifth at Rockwell last October 11 came two years after their intimate wedding at home, back when they had to adapt to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Among those spotted at the event were Guidotti's batchmates in Bb. Pilipinas 2014 led by her "The Queens" co-hosts, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo. Wurtzbach placed in the Top 15 that year, while Lizardo was unplaced.

Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, who was proclaimed Bb. Pilipinas 2014 first runner-up, was also present at the wedding.

Other guests from the said batch include Yvethe Santiago (Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2014), Kris Janson (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2014), and Parul Shah (Bb. Pilipinas Tourism 2014).

"Once a Binibini, always a Binibini. Love you, 2014, thanks for changing my life," Lehmann said in an Instagram post.

"Congratulations to The Barkies," she added, referring to the newlyweds. "And thanks for bringing us all together again."

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa and second runner-up Hannah Sison were not present at Guidotti's wedding, but took to social media to show their love for their pageant batchmates.

"My babies!" Lastimosa said in response to Lehmann's Instagram post.

Sison, for her part, said: "Miss everyone!"

