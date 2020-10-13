IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Bianca Guidotti's wedding amid quarantine

MANILA -- Not even a pandemic can stop Bb. Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti from tying the knot.

The former beauty queen married Kahel band member Greggy Santos at home over the weekend, adapting to the pandemic that has caused restrictions on travel and gatherings.

The intimate celebration was attended by only a few people in compliance with quarantine protocols, with Guidotti holding an Instagram livestream during the reception to accommodate guests virtually.

"This is everyone," she said, showing her small group of guests in the living room. "You know, because of the restrictions, kailangan talaga naming i-restict 'yung guests so we only have a few people over. I wish everyone was here."

Hours after the wedding, Nice Print Photography began releasing official photos from the event, with the former beauty queen gamely posing with her husband in different parts of their home.

Guidotti similarly shared photos by Nice Print on her Instagram account, saying: "So this happened."

Check out their photos below:

Guidotti is currently one of the hosts of the pageant-themed online show "Queentuhan," along with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo.

When asked during her wedding livestream if her co-hosts were also invited to her big day, she replied: "Unfortunately the girls couldn't join me today because of the restrictions due to the pandemic. Pia has been traveling, Carla has elderly [at home]."