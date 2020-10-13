Miss Universe PH Sorsogon candidate recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Sorsogon is back in the game in Miss Universe Philippines 2020 as its representative, Maria Isabela Galeria, has recovered from COVID-19.

Galeria, along with her father and another individual, have been allowed by health authorities to return home, according to the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office.

A photo of the beauty queen being discharged from the quarantine facility was also posted online.

Galeria's photo was later reposted by local pageant websites such as Pageanthology 101 and Sash Factor as they expressed their support for the beauty queen.

Sorsogon News, described as a "social news network" in the province, similarly reported about Galeria's recovery.

It was late last month when Galeria announced on Instagram that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus as she asked for prayers for her and her family.

The beauty queen and nurse said she has spoken with all the people she had close contact with recently, revealing that all of them have fortunately tested negative of the virus.

Galeria has yet to make a statement about her recovery, but she has been noticeably active on social media this week, posting photos from different shoots.

In one of her posts, she posted a quote from former United States First Lady Michelle Obama: "You can't make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen."

Some of her Instagram followers took the opportunity to welcome her back after her brief social media hiatus, with others showing their support for her Miss Universe Philippines campaign which will culminate on October 25.

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Galeria competed in Binibining Pilipinas last year, finishing in the Top 15.