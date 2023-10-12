72nd Miss Universe to be shown on ABS-CBN platforms

Michelle Dee is representing the Philippines in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Filipinos can witness Michelle Dee's journey to the Miss Universe crown as the 72nd edition of the pageant will be shown on multiple ABS-CBN platforms.

This year's Miss Universe coronation night in El Salvador will be aired and streamed live on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC, on Sunday, November 19, at 9 a.m. (Philippine time).

Same-day replays will be available at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best, Metro Channel and iWantTFC. Metro Channel will air more replays later in the week.

A total of 90 beauty queens from around the world will compete for the Miss Universe title, which is currently held by half-Filipina R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

Dee, daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, aims to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

