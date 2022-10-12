Roberta Tamondong continues to bring her A-game in Bali, Indonesia as she aims for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

The Filipina beauty queen impressed netizens with her traditional dance performance in a cultural show organized by the pageant.

The show, titled "Bali Agung," showcased Balinese culture and this year's Miss Grand International candidates.

Even some of Tamondong's fellow beauty queens could not help but express awe over her performance.

"Yes! 'Yan ang Grand!" said Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc.

"They asked for a show and Roberta Tamondong is serving it!" added Miss Eco International 2018 Cynthia Thomalla.

Watch Tamondong's performance below:

Tamondong, who won Miss Eco Teen International in 2020, hopes to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

Two representatives from the country have managed to finish first runner-up: Samantha Bernardo in 2021 and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

The Miss Grand International 2022 coronation night will be held on October 25.

