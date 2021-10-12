Miss Earth pageant to go virtual for 2nd straight year

MANILA -- The 21st edition of Miss Earth pageant will push ahead with another virtual set-up of its coronation night on November 21 with some 80 global beauties participating.

The finals will be aired on A2Z channel, Miss Earth organizer Lorraine Schuck told ABS-CBN News Tuesday.

Over 50 candidates have already introduced themselves in Miss Earth’s video streaming platforms which will also feature the swimsuit, evening gown and other preliminary competitions of the pageant in the coming weeks.

The reigning Miss Earth Lindsey Coffey from the USA won in the pageant’s first virtual coronation in 2020.

The Philippines is now being represented by model Naelah Alshorbaji.

“We could have gone the way of Miss International which has cancelled the holding of their pageant for two years now but we have to move forward with our advocacies for the environment," said Schuck who also cited the support of the various franchise holders of Miss Earth worldwide.

The most difficult part, she added, is the mounting of location shoots of candidates in their respective countries.

“It will be like a colorful series of travelogues from the eyes of the candidates," she said.

Among the early favorites are Cristina Mariel Rios, an environmental college major from Puerto Rico; fashion designer Romina Denecken from Chile; media host Baitong Petsom from Thailand; model Lune Amina Coulibaly from Ivory Coast; and model Saartje Langstraat

from the Netherlands.

The pageant’s theme is “Colors of the Earth “ signifying unity in diversity.