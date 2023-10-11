Philippines wins Mrs. International 2023 pageant

The Philippines' Helga Cerbo (center) with the other winners of I Am Model Search Mrs. International 2023. Double Event Management/Facebook

Filipinas continue to make their mark on the international pageant scene this year.

Helga Cerbo won the top crown in the recently concluded I Am Model Search Mrs. International 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Her fellow representative from the Philippines, Elaine Mangawang, was awarded the I Am Model Search Classic International title.

Other winners include:

- I Am Model Search International Ambassador: Chansey Ke of Cambodia

- I Am Model Search International Global: Angelina June of Malaysia

- I Am Model Search International Tourism: Alison Gal of Australia

- First runner-up: Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy of Vietnam

- Second runner-up: Myo Myo Tha Kyaw of Myanmar

Cerbo is a graduate of BSBA major in Financial Management at Centro Escolar University Malolos, which also congratulated the beauty queen on its Facebook page.

"A manifestation of Escolarians radiating beauty and elagance in the International stage. We are proud of you, Ate Helga!" read the post.

Sharing CEU Malolos' post on her Facebook page, Cerbo said: "Thank you so much my Centro Escolar University Malolos family. Forever pusong Escolarina. Proud to be Escolarian," she said.