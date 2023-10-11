Halal food takes center stage in Manila

Stall owners tend to their stalls as guests sample different 'halal' or Muslim delicacies at the Manila Halal Food Festival, held at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A new destination awaits food enthusiasts in Manila with the opening of the Manila Halal Food Festival on Wednesday.

It is located at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila, next to the historic Manila City Hall.

The food festival features 30 exhibitors offering authentic halal food such as biryani, chicken piaparan, and beef rendang.

Halal pizza and ice cream were also in demand.

"Kapag may ganitong festival, kahit papaano po, napupuntahan ng mga Muslim sa Maynila. Iyong mga pagkain po, sobrang sarap po," said Sandra Majijol, who visited the festival.

"Napakasaya namin kasi ngayon lang kami nagikot-ikot dito. Ang sarap ng food, satisfied naman po kami," according to Nadz Hailil.

In addition to local Manila government officials, the opening of the Manila Halal Food Festival was attended by Malaysian Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino and Indonesian Ambassador Agus Widjojo.

According to Manila Muslim Affairs Director Shey Sakaluran Mohammad, the launch of the halal festival is significant due to the large Muslim population in the city.

"We felt the need na i-promote po ang ating halal industry, most especially that the largest mosque in the Philippines ay nandito rin po sa aming jurisdiction, which is the Manila Golden Mosque," she said.

She also assured that visitors to the festival would enjoy a wide variety of food options.

"May international, may local. Ang mga pagkain po ng Mindanao ay parang dinala po namin dito," Mohammad added.

The Manila Halal Food Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue until Friday, October 13.