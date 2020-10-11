Enchanted Kingdom to reopen at half capacity, kids barred: Laguna town mayor

MANILA - Enchanted Kingdom will reopen at half capacity and to customers above 21 years old, the mayor of Sta. Rosa City in Laguna said Sunday.

Mayor Arlene Arcillas said the theme park is set to open "the weekend before (Oct.) 25" for its 25th anniversary and would be open every weekend thereon.

"We see naman na even if we open it, kung mai-in place yung lahat ng protocols ay effective naman. We opened nga one of our top tourist destinations in the Philippines," Arcillas told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(If protocols are in place, these are effective.)

"Sta. Rosa naman is MGCQ since a month ago pa. We’re trying to open up yung economy din ng Sta. Rosa," she added, noting as well the welfare of workers.

Face masks will be mandatory at all times, while customers will have their temperatures checked and will be given QR codes before entering the theme park, Arcillas said.

"We won’t allow po na tatanggalin ang mask. Ang face shield lang, kasi even the small rollercoaster, kasi baka tumalsik which is dangerous," she said.

(We won't allow face masks to be removed, only face shield because it's dangerous even in small rollercoasters as it may suddenly come off.)

Arcillas added she has suggested to the Enchanted Kingdom management to provide goggles for every ride.

"Yun lang ang isang concern since walang face shield. 'Pag rides kasi nga, dangerous, yun lang fluid sa eyes. The risk is actually not major, minimal lang," she said.

(One concern, since there are no face shield during rides, is the fluid from the eyes.)

"We’ll see how responsible they will be, especially the city and the patrons."