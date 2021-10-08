Photo from Cinderella Obeñita's Instagram account

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities gave their reigning queens Cinderella Obeñita and Maureen Montagne a touching virtual send-off party as the two women are set to represent the Philippines in separate international pageants.

Binibining Pilipinas-Intercontinental 2021 Obeñita will raise the country’s flag in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt where the Miss Intercontinental pageant will be held on October 29.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Montagne, on the other hand, will fly to Albania for the Miss Globe competition on November 5.

Both of the beauty queens were excited to scream “Philippines” on the international stage as they eye to bring home the title in their respective contests.

According to Obeñita, she and her team have covered everything for the competition -- from her pasarela walk to studying basic Arabic classes before flying to Egypt.

She even gave her preparedness a score of 9 out of 10, reserving the last point for her arrival in the host country.

“Intense preparation on my part. So happy and grateful coz me and my team really working hard to represent the Philippines well. I am actually into basic Arabic classes. I am doing Q&A sessions as well, and my pasarela,” the Cagayan de Oro beauty said.

“And definitely the most challenging is we have to do our own hair and makeup. We've covered almost everything. And we're very much ready for the competition.”

Meanwhile, Montagne hinted at some surprises when she competes in Miss Globe, saying that she has been working with many Filipino designers for her wardrobes that feature the country’s textiles and heritage.

“I am making sure to really show our heritage, our local textiles, and I can't wait for you guys to see all of my outfits and costumes,” said Montagne, who rated her preparation with 8/10 but assured the public it will be a perfect 10 in less than two weeks.

Fellow Binibini queens also backed the two queens in their journey.

“I love hearing you scream your introduction and I can't wait for you to scream Philippines. You are the first queen to go and compete and raise our flag. And we all know you are going to make us all proud. It's a true Cinderella story,” Binibining Pilipinas-International 2021 Hanna Arnold told Obeñita.

Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, on the other hand, expressed excitement over Montagne’s performance in Albania.

“Goodluck on your Miss Globe journey. I'm so excited to see all your bonggang pasabog, bonggang pasarelas. I know they're gonna be so exciting. I know you're gonna come home with our second Miss Globe crown,” Panlilio quipped.

The Philippines first won the Miss Globe crown in 2015 through Ann Colis while Karen Gallman won the Miss Intercontinental crown in 2018.