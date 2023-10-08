A Santa Claus factory in Angono, Rizal. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Aptly called "Bahay ni Santa," a factory in Barangay San Vicente, Angono, Rizal houses different sizes and styles of Santa Claus.

Santa designs varied from the smallest Santa made to adorn cups to a six-footer Santa Claus.

Walk-in customers can avail of these Santa Claus for factory prices which ranges from P70 to as high as P17,000.

Owner Sarah Galias said their products are not just aesthetically made but are also durable.

"Matibay naman talaga tsaka sa depende sa materyales na gagamitin mo at tsaka yung pagawa talaga," she said.



One of the advantages of their products, according to Galias, is that they offer repair for worn-out products.

The factory started decades ago. It also started from scratch, according to Galias, with only one piece of Santa Claus. Her husband, who was once an employee in a Christmas decoration factory, started their business.



"Isang item lang, inumpisahan namin, so parang nag-boom siya. Puro Santa Claus na ang nag-inquire sa amin so 'yun na ang pinagagawa namin,” she added.



Aside from Santa Claus figures, they also cater personalized Christmas decorations like Nativity sets and giant Christmas balls.

Galias said she couldn’t contain her happiness whenever she saw their products being displayed in houses, malls or even public Christmas displays.



“Napa-proud kami na, 'Ah gawa namin ito na medyo tinangkilik nila',” she said.



The business has also helped their neighbors find income. Most of their workers are their neighbors. One of them is Ronnie who takes pride in his creations. He said he loves making Santa Claus images.



“Sobrang saya kasi makikita mo ang mga gawa mo sa labas,” Ronnie said.



But like some other businesses, the factory has also gone through difficulties during the pandemic.

Their clients abroad have halted orders up to now. But Galias said they are slowly recovering now with the help of their local clients from around the country.



"Pakatapos ng pandemic, wala pa na masyadong budget yung mga tao, so medyo hindi pa siya bumalik sa dating hindi pa nagpa-pandemic medyo mahirap pa ang pera, mahirap pang mag-benta,” she said.



Galias hopes their clients abroad who are mostly from the Scandinavian countries would return in the coming years.

If this happens, it will not only help them regain the glory of their business, but it will also showcase the Filipino artistry globally.