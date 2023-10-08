Cong TV shows progress in fitness journey

MANILA - Cong TV turned to social media to share to netizens the progress he’s made during his month-long fitness journey.

On Instagram, the popular YouTuber shared a pair of fresh photos to showcase the improvements he has undergone in the past 30 days.

He is noticeably more fit in the second photo, clearly illustrating the positive changes in his physique over the course of one month.

“Nakakabilib kayang gawin ng isang buwan pag nagdecide ka talaga na may magbago,” he wrote in the caption.

Suggesting that he will continue working out, Cong TV added: “Excited na ako para sa one year!! Shoutout sa coaches ko for this journey!”

Cong TV and his wife Viy Cortez recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Zeus Emmanuel, also known as Kidlat.

Cong TV and Cortez have been chronicling their personal journey through their widely followed YouTube vlogs.

They are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, with a combined 10.7 million and 6.14 million subscribers, respectively.