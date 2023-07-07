LOOK: Cong TV and Viy Cortez's son Kidlat turns 1

MANILA — The son of YouTube stars Cong TV and Viy Cortez, Zeus Emmanuel, also known as Kidlat, celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, with a cartoon-inspired party.

"(Times) 100000 ang saya ng buhay lalo nung dumating at hindi na namin namalayan na isang taon ka na agad. Sobrang bilis! mahal na mahal ka ni dada! happy birthday anak! stay funcham! muah muah!" Cong TV said.

In a separate Instagram post, Cortez shared how blessed they are to have Kidlat in their lives.

"Unang rinig ko palang sa tibok ng puso mo at sa unang iyak mo alam kong mababago ang buhay ko, hindi ako magsasawang sabihin sa iyo na ikaw ang pinakamagandang nangyari sa buhay ko," Cortez said in the caption.

"Maraming salamat at dumating ka sa buhay ko anak. Happy Birthday anak ko, sana matuwa ka sa birthday na inihanda namin sayo ni Papa mo mahal na mahal ka namin @zeusemmanuelvelasquez," she added.

Cong TV and Cortez have been chronicling their personal journey through their widely followed YouTube vlogs.

They are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, with a combined 10.7 million and 6.14 million subscribers, respectively.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: