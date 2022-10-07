'Joseph the Dreamer' set for another run in November

MANILA -- After a successful run last August, "Joseph the Dreamer" is set to be back on stage this November.

The announcement was recently made on the musical's Facebook page. No other details have been provided as of writing.

"We can't wait to be back on stage and share Joseph's anointed story with you all! See you this November!" the post read.

"Joseph the Dreamer" marked the musical theater comeback of Gary Valenciano, dubbed the country's "Mr. Pure Energy," after 23 years.

After playing the titular role in 1999, Valenciano took on the character of Joseph's father, Jacob. His son, Paolo, directed him in the most recent production.

Sam Concepcion reprised his role of Joseph, with other cast members also playing the same parts they did in 2020: Audie Gemora as Jacob, Kayla Rivera as Asenath, Carlo Orosa as Pharaoh, and Bituin Escalante as Rachel.

