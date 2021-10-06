The statue of King Sejong the Great in Gwanghamun Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. He is known as the inventor of the Korean alphabet, or Hangeul. Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News

Twenty-six Korean words have just been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

"We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary," it said in a statement.

Among the Korean words included in the Oxford English Dictionary are related to food such as "chimaek" (chicken and beer), "banchan" (side dish), "bulgogi", "dongchimi" (a type of radish kimchi), "japchae", "galbi", "kimbap" and "samgyeopsal".

Photo courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization

Also included are terms often heard in Korean dramas and movies such as "aegyo", "oppa", "noona", "unni", "skinship", "PC bang", "mukbang", "daebak" and "fighting".

The OED also updated some of the words related to Korean culture such as "hanbok", "Tang Soo Do", "hallyu", "manhwa" and "Korean wave".

It also added the prefix "K-" which is the shortened form of "Korean", used to form words related to South Korea and its popular culture, such as "K-drama", "K-pop", "K-movie", etc.

The inclusion of Korean words in the Oxford English Dictionary is a testament of how the English language changes.

"The adoption and development of these Korean words in English also demonstrate how lexical innovation is no longer confined to the traditional centres of English in the United Kingdom and the United States—they show how Asians in different parts of the continent invent and exchange words within their own local contexts, then introduce these words to the rest of the English-speaking world, thus allowing the Korean wave to continue to ripple on the sea of English words," it said.

Aside from the additional words, OED also updated some of its existing Korean entries, such as that of "gisaeng", "juche", "Kono", "K-pop", "taekwondo", "won" and "yangban".

Here is the list of Korean words added in the Oxford English Dictionary, as of September 2021:

aegyo

banchan

bulgogi

chimaek

daebak

dongchimi

fighting

galbi

hallyu

hanbok

japchae

K-

K-drama

kimbap

Konglish

Korean wave

manhwa

mukbang

noona

oppa

PC bang

samgyeopsal

skinship

tang soo do

trot

unni