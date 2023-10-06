MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GATEWAY ART FAIR

The Gateway Art Fair returns for its second edition in a bigger venue and with more participating artists.

Themed "Bridge Connections," the art fair runs from October 5 to 8, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Quantum Skyview of New Gateway Mall 2. It is free and open to the public.

This year's Gateway Art Fair has a total of 13 art exhibitors, five participating schools, and five merchants. Apart from displays, the exhibits are complemented with shops and services selling their art and creative products.

Among the exhibitors are Artists for Peace, DryBrush Gallery, Artipolo Art Group, Vice Versa of Batangas, Benedict Abigan, Pinta Pinay, Nanola Art Gallery, Lucban Arts Guild, Hubog Sining, Jaspreet Kaur, Marie Claire De Guzman, Thombayan Art Space, Art Show Philippines, and Arthenticity.

The art merchants include Gateway Gallery Museum Shop, Jess Navarro, Law of Artraction, Rhea’s Bag, and QC Artist Circle.

Participating schools, meanwhile, include Miriam College Applied Art Society, Feati University, University of the Philippines – College of Fine Arts, University of Santo Tomas, and the Philippine Women’s University.

PETA'S 'WALANG ARAY'

"Walang Aray" is back for a three-weekend run at the PETA Theater Center from October 6 to 22.

The all-original Filipino musical is a reimagining of Severino Reyes' classic zarzuela 'Walang Sugat."

It tackles the themes of love, nationalism, and patriotism with a mix of catchy tunes, pop culture references, irreverent humor, witty wordplays, and one-liner jabs.

Tickets are available at TicketWorld. Read our review of "Walang Aray" here.

'POTENTIAL, POTENCY, AND WOMEN PRINTMAKERS' EXHIBIT

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) brings together prints by women artists from different generations in an exhibit at the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art in Iloilo City.

"Potential, Potency, and Women Printmakers" features prints from collection of the CCP 21st Century Art Museum, and will run from October 7 to March 2024.

The exhibition title comes from the essay written by visual artist Imelda Cajipe Endaya for the 50th anniversary show of the Association of Pinoyprintmakers held at the CCP Main Gallery in 2018.

The featured artists include Ambie Abaño, Glenna Aquino, Ivi Cosio-Avellana, Kristen Cain, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Petite Calaguas, Evelyn Collantes, Yas Doctor, Brenda Fajardo, Ofelia Gelvezon-Tequi, Ileana Lee, Lenore R.S. Lim, Araceli Limcaco-Dans, Hershey Malinis, Flora Mauleon, Caroline Ongpin, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Imelda “Impy” Pilapil, Christina “Ling” Quisumbing Ramilo, Rhoda Recto (+), Suchin Teoh, and Phyllis Zaballero.

The displayed prints from the 60s, 70s, and 80s were initially shown at the exhibition "Woman: Thesis and Antithesis" held at the Yuchengco Museum in March 2023.