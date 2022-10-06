Why Catriona Gray is looking forward to Ne-Yo's concert

MANILA – “Lava walk part 2?”

This was Catriona Gray’s social media post when it was announced on Wednesday that Grammy winner Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines in January for a concert.

The former Miss Universe said she cannot wait to get her tickets to the show, which will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on January 23.

“Getting my tixxxx. I’m sooo ready to fan girl again!” she said.

It would be recalled that Ne-Yo was performing his hit “Miss Independent” during the 2018 Miss Universe pageant when Gray did her iconic “lava walk” that’s been hailed as among the most memorable walks in the history of the pageant.

Ne-Yo first came to Manila for concerts in 2008 followed by performances in 2010 and 2015 making him no stranger to Filipino culture and the strength of his Filipino fan base.

Among the popular hits of Ne-Yo include "Because of You,” “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” “Closer,” “Sexy Love,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You” and more.

