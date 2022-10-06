Sylvia Sanchez proud of daughter's runway debut

MANILA -- Sylvia Sanchez is one proud mother as one of her daughters made her runway debut.

On Instagram, the veteran actress shared a video and photos of her youngest daughter Gela at the recently concluded Bench Fashion Week 2022.

"To my dearest Gelatin, it was my honor to be with you in your first mainstream runway!" Sanchez said.

"I cheer you on -- all the way! This is just the beginning," she added.

Gela is one of the daughters of Sanchez with husband Art Atayde. Two of her siblings are in showbiz -- Arjo and Ria.

Related video: