WATCH: KC Concepcion shares recipe for go-to dish as working student in Paris

MANILA -- KC Concepcion looked back on her days as a working student as she shared the recipe for her go-to pasta dish during her years in Paris, France.

In her latest vlog, the actress and jewelry designer revealed that she likes preparing cacio e pepe before going to school or work, calling it a "super easy meal."

Concepcion had three jobs on the side on top of being a student, so she had to manage her time efficiently.

"Kasi nagtrabaho ako sa Paris when I was a working student. I had a job as a secretary sa isang press agency. And apart from that, nag-stint din ako as a concierge, and I was teaching English sa Chinatown," she said.

"So lagi talaga akong may baon and ito 'yung pinaka go-to ko noong time na 'yun," she added. "Kasi madali lang siya and it's super minimalist, konti lang ang ingredients na kailangan."

Concepcion's version of cacio e pepe -- or cheese and pepper -- consists of spaghetti noodles, black pepper, chili peppers, and a combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano cheeses.

She said the pasta dish is not only easy, but also affordable as it allows her to make use of local ingredients.

"I also learned to use lemon and a bit of olive oil to garnish," she said.

Concepcion began preparing her take on cacio e pepe by boiling the spaghetti and grating the two cheeses.

"I personally love Pecorino Romano. It's saltier than Parmesan but at the same time they both have a nutty taste," she said.

"You can use Parmesan alone [for cacio e pepe], Pecorino alone, or like I like it, I like to mix the two," she added. "I like using a lot of cheese, I like to use the finer grate... Mas marami akong nilalagay na Pecorino Romano kasi gustong-gusto ko talaga 'yung flavor nito."

Concepcion then began adding the black pepper, which she referred to as the "star ingredient," to the grated cheese.

She stressed the importance of getting "super good quality" pepper as this will greatly affect the taste of the pasta dish.

"I learned this from a friend of mine living in France. She's Italian and she actually said that you have to use super, super good quality pepper," she said.

"So if you are not sure, you just get whole peppercorn that you can find in markets and then you toast them... so that the heat of the releases the nice peppery smell. And then you put them in a grinder," she added.

Seeing that the spaghetti is almost cooked, Concepcion took the pot out of the stove and left the pasta in water to keep it hot.

She heated the skillet and added olive oil, infusing it with chili peppers and black pepper.

The actress then added some pasta water and the rest of the spaghetti noodles to the pan.

"And now we're going to dump it into the cheese. And that's where it all happens," she said. "Now you don't need any cream for this because the water from the pasta and 'yung cheese, 'yun na mismo 'yung magbibigay ng creaminess niya."

Concepcion finished it off with more cheese -- both grated and chunks -- as well as pepper and lemon juice.

"You can also add bacon to this or anything else you want to add. Arugula, ham, anything. But this is the base of your cacio e pepe," she said.

