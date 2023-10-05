MANILA – BGYO’s JL Toreliza and Akira Morishita, as well as BINI’s Jhoanna Robles, have eagerly embraced the opportunity to play the lead characters Rovic and Eds in the upcoming theatrical revival of the beloved teen drama series "Tabing Ilog."

During the press conference held on Wednesday, all three of them mentioned that they have been informed that they may need to temporarily set aside some of their P-pop training to make room for their "Tabing Ilog" rehearsals.

“Actually po kinausap na po kami ng aming mga mothers po and ni Direk Lauren (Dyogi) nga na may mga igi-give up po talaga kaming ganap ng BINI and BGYO po para maka-attend ng rehearsals,” Robles said.

“Kasi hindi biro 'yung rehearsals po pagdating sa theater. Kailangan talaga 'yung disiplina mo, on time ka parati, 'yung stamina mo dapat nandoon. Ang hirap lang pagsabayin kasi magkalapit sila halos ng training sa P-pop. Pero kinakaya naman po ngayon. Kaya pa naman,” she added.

Despite the difficulties, Toreliza expressed their desire to focus on the positive aspects of the situation.

“Kaya naman po. Kahit po ganun 'yung schedule namin, traning sa umaga, sa gabi ‘Tabing Ilog,’ 'yung mindset namin, imbis na mapagod kami, mas ine-enjoy namin kasi 'yung mga ganitong klaseng experience po talaga, like 'yung sinabi nung mga OG cast, ito 'yung mga hinding hindi malilimutan and dadalahin hanggang sa pagtanda,” he said.

Meanwhile, Morishita expressed gratitude to their managers for coordinating and aligning their schedules.

“Thankful po kami sa aming management for helping us to adjust and to manage our schedules more po,” he said.

“Tabing Ilog The Musical” will run at the PETA Theater in Quezon City beginning November 10 until December 10, 2023.

Tickets to the show are now available at the Box Office or online at KTX.ph.