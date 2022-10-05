MANILA — YouTube stars Cong TV and Viy Cortez celebrated Wednesday the third month of their son Kidlat with a photo shoot.

In an Instagram post, Kidlat posed in a Michael Jackson outfit with the title "Heal The World," one of the singer's hit singles.

"Happy third month, anak ko @zeusemmanuelvelasquez I love you so much," Cortez said in the caption.

Last August, Cong TV and Cortez posed for the first time with their son in a goofy shoot. In an Instagram post, Cortez showed Cong TV wearing a green dress in their famous "Payamansion."

Fans enjoyed the first family photos of the YouTube stars and garnered 180,000 likes and more than 700 comments on the social media platform.

Cortez and Cong TV welcomed their first baby together in July. They are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, boasting 5.92 million and 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

