Let's Save the Brain Foundation/Handout

MANILA — Jose Mari Chan, whose songs and voice have become a household name during "ber" months, is taking his influence beyond spreading the Christmas cheer as he takes on the ambassador role of a neurological foundation.

Chan was launched as the new ambassador of Let’s Save the Brain Foundation, a non-profit organization established by a group of neuroscientists "in response to the plight of indigent patients" at the Department of Neurosciences, University of the Philippines – Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH).

The foundation turned 10 this year, and is now trying to expand its assistance to patients nationwide.

"As [the] ambassador of Let’s Save the Brain Foundation, this is my personal appeal to everyone: Christmas or not, let’s bring the love of Baby Jesus to those in need of access to neurological healthcare," Chan said.

"Please join us in this campaign. Together, we can help save lives. Together in love, let’s save the brain now," he added.

Des Parawan of the Let's Save the Brain Foundation said there will be a series of events, including a fundraiser, to help raise awareness and support for the foundation's advocacy.

"Since its inception, the foundation has assisted over 600 patients with a 96% survival rate. As a result, babies with hydrocephalus have a chance at developing normally; breadwinners with aneurysms can resume working and continue to provide for their families," the group said on its website.

