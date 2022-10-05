MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ABBOTT LAUNCHES NEW SIMILAC GAINSCHOOL

Abbott recently announced the launch of the new Similac GainSchool formulation, which has the PRODI-G Nutrient System and five different human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to support better brain connections, higher IQ, and stronger immunity.

It described HMOs as special prebiotics that nourish and strengthen the body’s immune system. The PRODI-G Nutrient System, on the other hand, contains gangliosides or complex lipids naturally found in the brain, and other essential nutrients for brain development.

The new Abbott Similac GainSchool is available at major retailers and online stores.

APOTHECA CELEBRATES WORLD PHARMACY DAY

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) recently celebrated World Pharmacy Day with strengthened ties with the Philippine Pharmacists Association, as well as a new line of compounded solutions.

AIP compounds medications based on prescription, mixing individual ingredients in the exact strength and dosage form as required by the doctor. It has served over 1,600 medical doctors and more than 15,000 patients, and has supplied over 115,000 prescriptions.

Meanwhile, AIP's new solutions form part of the company’s existing categories of compounded medications: Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Weight Loss Management, Intravenous Nutrition, Thyroid Medication, Erectile Dysfunction, Pain Management, Hair Loss, Dermatological Preparations, Pediatrics, and Nutraceuticals.

More details are available on AIP's website and social media pages.

DKSH PARTNERS WITH LEO PHARMA

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has partnered with LEO Pharma to bring therapeutic products for dermatology and thrombosis to patients across Asia.

Partnering in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, DKSH will support LEO Pharma by building dedicated sales and marketing teams on the ground and managing logistics and product distribution.

GENERIKA DRUGSTORE MARKS 19TH ANNIVERSARY

In celebration of their 19th anniversary, Generika Drugstore hosted a nationwide Libreng Konsulta with partner doctors last September 17.

The company also also joined the Department of Health in celebrating Generics Awareness Month. It held an event at its store in Signal Village, Taguig City, with the aim of educating the public about and providing them access to generics.

GSK'S FLU PREVENTION TIPS

Handout

With this year's flu season being accompanied by slowly rising COVID-19 cases, experts remind the public that staving off the flu virus typically begins with common practices that families can do at home.

Dr. Gyneth Bibera, country medical director of GSK Philippines, said the severity of flu can often lead to the inability to do daily tasks, the need for doctor consultations, and even hospitalizations.

Here are GSK Philippines' five tips to prevent flu:

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Influenza viruses can survive outside the body and generally stay active longer on steel, plastic, and harder surfaces than on fabric and softer materials. They have been known to survive for 24 to 48 hours on hard non-porous surfaces, and 8 to 12 hours on cloth, paper, and tissues. Regularly disinfecting these surfaces with a household cleaner containing soap or detergent will help stop the spread of the virus, more so if someone is or has been recently infected at home. Focus on areas that are frequently touched, such as door handles, light switches, faucets, stair rails, or tables.

Toss your trash every day. Many communities have weekly or biweekly garbage collections, but it’s worth making a point to dispose of trash every day. Keep a wastebasket outside of the home, in a garage, or by the front gate. This prevents contaminated items and germs that cause respiratory illness, like flu from lingering inside the home.

Launder your linens regularly. Sheets, blankets, or pillowcases that are used daily may become infected by viruses. This is especially true if an infected member of the household recently used the linens. Changing and washing sheets on a weekly basis with hot water can kill flu viruses that are present. This is because flu viruses are killed by heat above 75° C.

Practice good hygiene. Personal hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent the flu. This includes washing hands frequently, particularly after coughing or sneezing, after using the bathroom, before and after handling food, or after coming in contact with someone sick. It also includes not sharing personal items such as pillows, towels, utensils, and the like. Of course, covering the mouth when coughing, taking regular showers, and other basic hygiene practices are also necessary.

Get your flu vaccines. The World Health Organization recommends that flu shots be administered once every year, which is applicable for both adults and even children when they reach six months old. Getting annual flu vaccines significantly reduces the risk of contracting the flu virus.

IKEA FAMILY MEMBERS GET FREE KONSULTAMD HEALTH PLAN

Members of IKEA Family, the loyalty club of the home furnishing brand, can get a free one-month health plan from the telehealth services provider KonsultaMD.

Up to five family members of an IKEA Family member can avail of unlimited consultations with licensed physicians using the KonsultaMD app.

They can also get healthcare resources such as medicine prescription and acquisition, laboratory requests, and medical certificates.

J&J, DOH PARTNER TO DESTIGMATIZE SUICIDE

In commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day last September 10, the Department of Health (DOH) and Johnson & Johnson Philippines held a webinar to destigmatize suicide.

Some 300 healthcare professionals and other guests came together for the webinar titled "Tuldok-Kuwit, Sa Halip Na Tuldok: Tara, Usap Tayo!", which aims to normalize health discussions at a time when stress, anxiety, and other internal struggles make it difficult for many to cope with the challenges they face in their lives.

Individuals who need consultation or know of others who need professional help may contact the NCMH Crisis Hotline by dialing 1553 toll free landline-to-landline, through 02-899-USAP (8727), or through mobile: 0917-899-USAP (8727).

MWELL LAUNCHES MWELLMD

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation's health app mWell recently introduced mWellMD, an electronic medical record (EMR) and clinic management system.

The platform provides doctors with features and services necessary for them to manage their practice for patients online, as well as those in their clinics. This includes tools for managing patient records, consults, billings, and professional fees.

Becoming an mWell partner-doctor instantly provides free access to mWellMD’s basic features. Doctors may sign up via the mWell website for free.

The mWell app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NEUTROGENA'S IMPROVED FORMULA

Neutrogena has released a new and improved formula for its Hydro Boost Water Gel, which includes hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and electrolytes for maximum skin hydration.

It also promises a lightweight gel-cream formula that absorbs quickly and gives 48-hour hydration.

The new Hydro Boost Water Gel and other Neutrogena products are available in Watsons and in official Johnson & Johnson Shopee and Lazada pages.

NEW AND IMPROVED AVEENO SKIN RELIEF LOTION

Aveeno's Skin Relief Lotion now has a new and improved formula, with Triple Oat Complex that promises to relieve very dry, itchy skin in as fast as 60 seconds.

The formulation includes oat flour, oat extract, and oat oil which are said to work immediately in restoring and locking in moisture to soothe and protect the skin.

Aveeno Skin Relief is available in Watsons both online and in-store, and in official Johnson & Johnson Shopee and Lazada pages.

OPTIC WHITE O2 BY COLGATE

Colgate has released a new range of teeth whitening products.

The Optic White O2 collection includes products such as toothpaste, a teeth whitening pen, a teeth whitening kit, and mouthwash.

These are powered by Active Oxygen, which promises to gently whiten the teeth in as early as three days.

SEALY'S TIPS FOR GREAT SLEEP

Handout

Sealy Posturepedic is recommending these three tricks to help restore one's sleep routine faster:

Invest in a good mattress. Is your mattress causing muscle pain and uncomfortable tossing and turning? Is there uneven spinal support due to sagging? If a couple or all of these are getting in the way of you enjoying sweet dreams, it might be time to consider switching mattresses.

Create an atmosphere for sleeping. Try lighting up one or two aromatherapy sticks or diffusing some essential oils. Much like the sudden hunger one feels upon smelling a whiff of one’s favorite food, that sleepy feeling can also be triggered by comfort scents.

Aim for a Zero-G position. This body posture is developed by NASA before launching their astronauts into space, with the aim of reducing stress on the individual’s body in consideration of their weight. To do the Zero-G position, lie flat on your back then raise both your head and feet, leaving your feet slightly higher. This position relieves pressure on your neck and back area and helps achieve a sensation of weightlessness, making it easy to fall and stay asleep.

Sealy recently opened a Sleep Boutique at the third floor of Greenbelt 5 mall in Makati. The brand has a presence in more than 39 countries.

WORLD LYMPHOMA AWARENESS DAY IN PH

Non-profit organization Lymphoma Philippines along with The Carewell Community Foundation, EPCALM, KAYA, The Philippine Cancer Society, and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, recently held a public online event to mark World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

They also shared practical information for Filipino lymphoma patients and their families, including mental wellness advice and support groups, among others.

Lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the immune system's infection-fighting cells called lymphocytes. The lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, bone marrow, and other areas of the body contain these cells, and lymphoma leads lymphocytes to change and increase out of control.

More details are available on the Lymphoma Philippines website and Facebook page.

WORLD VISION JOINS GLOBE'S HAPAG MOVEMENT

World Vision Development Foundation has joined Globe's hunger alleviation program.

The Hapag Movement helps address the problem of involuntary hunger and joblessness affecting millions of low-income Filipinos by connecting multi-sectoral partners and mobilizing local and international donations from multiple sources.

World Vision now joins other Globe partners such as the Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, and the Tzu Chi Foundation.

Its livelihood programs under the Hapag Movement center on financial literacy, capacity-building for the Antique CoMSCA Credit and Cooperative, with plans to put up a mini grocery and meat processing business.

It also includes swine dispersal and basket weaving training, as well as the Himaya 2 Fishing Boat Project, which aims to increase the daily income of fishing families in the program area.

Globe users can do their share by donating via the GCash app or by using their rewards points on the GlobeOne app.