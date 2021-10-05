MANILA -- Former Miss World Philippines Katarina Rodriguez revealed that she and her boyfriend, businessman Niño Barbers, are expecting a baby boy.

The beauty queen-turned-actress made the statement in her latest vlog, where she answered pregnancy-related questions from her fans and followers.

"The baby is a boy," Rodriguez said, as she shared a clip of the moment she and Barbers found out that they will soon have a son.

Rodriguez earlier said that she has been preparing to welcome her first child through water birth, similar to what was done by actresses Coleen Garcia and Max Collins.

She and Barbers have decided to fly to her hometown of Davao to deliver the baby. They have been based in Siargao during the pandemic.

"I absolutely love being pregnant. Feeling ko I'm going to miss my bump and just the feeling of doing whatever I want and being super taken care of," Rodriguez said.

When asked if she plans to go to work after giving birth, she replied: "Yes, I do plan on it. I'm planning on going back sometime early next year or the first quarter of 2022."

"I actually miss working a lot and I don't know if I'm going to change how I feel once the baby's out. But let's see," she added.

Rodriguez represented the Philippines in Miss World 2018 and Miss Intercontinental 2017.

The former "Asia's Next Top Model" finalist has also appeared in shows such as "Make It With You" with Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

